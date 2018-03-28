Darren Roos Acquires 5,291 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO) Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Darren Roos bought 5,291 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.99) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($68,714.29).

Darren Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Darren Roos bought 3,101 shares of Micro Focus International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,257 ($31.18) per share, with a total value of £69,989.57 ($96,697.39).

Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 951.60 ($13.15) on Wednesday. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of GBX 26.78 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.04). The company has a market cap of $8,280.00 and a PE ratio of 1,942.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 2,880 ($39.79) to GBX 2,800 ($38.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($35.92) target price for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($26.25) to GBX 1,000 ($13.82) in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,840 ($39.24) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.96).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc is a United Kingdom-based global software company. The Company is engaged in delivering and supporting software solutions. The Company enables customers to utilize new technology solutions while maximizing the value of their investments in information technology (IT) infrastructure and business applications.

