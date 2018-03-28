Dashcoin (CRYPTO:DSH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,434.00

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Dashcoin has a total market capitalization of $336,132.00 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dashcoin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Dashcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000656 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Dashcoin Profile

Dashcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official website is dashcoin.info. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dashcoin Coin Trading

Dashcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

