DATA Market Capitalization Achieves $45.48 Million (CRYPTO:DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One DATA token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $45.48 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00723070 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00148049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,254,336,773 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.