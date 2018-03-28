David S. Wise Sells 1,500 Shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $132,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $48.58 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4,133.19, a PE ratio of -155.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.48 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 27,255.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/david-s-wise-sells-1500-shares-of-livanova-plc-livn-stock-updated.html.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments include Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Neuromodulation and Other. The Cardiac Surgery segment is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiovascular surgery products.

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.