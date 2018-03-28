DBV Technologies SA – (DBVT) Receives $48.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies SA – (NASDAQ:DBVT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup set a $57.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 977,491 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 3,604.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 978,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 952,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,797,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 115,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBVT stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.88. 945,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,004. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company’s therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin.

