Deere & Company (DE) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is one of 99 public companies in the "MACHINERY" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Deere & Company to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Deere & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Deere & Company pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deere & Company and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company $29.74 billion $2.16 billion 34.66 Deere & Company Competitors $3.86 billion $259.46 million 2.95

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Deere & Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Deere & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deere & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deere & Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 4.57% 27.18% 3.76% Deere & Company Competitors 3.79% 14.11% 4.38%

Risk & Volatility

Deere & Company has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deere & Company’s competitors have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deere & Company and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 1 6 12 0 2.58 Deere & Company Competitors 585 3002 2923 84 2.38

Deere & Company presently has a consensus price target of $171.04, indicating a potential upside of 12.92%. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Deere & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Deere & Company beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts. The construction and forestry segment provides a line of construction equipment, and forestry machines and attachments available in the world. The construction and forestry segment is also engaged in providing fleet management telematics solutions. The financial services segment primarily finances sales and leases by the Company dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. The financial services segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment, finances retail revolving charge accounts and offers extended equipment warranties.

