643,144 Shares in BP plc (BP) Acquired by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 643,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,992,000. BP makes up approximately 1.4% of Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 832.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $133,776.86, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.43 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.26.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/delek-group-ltd-buys-new-stake-in-bp-plc-bp-updated.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.