Delek Group Ltd. Invests $9.97 Million in Nice Ltd (NICE) Stock

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Nice at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Nice in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5,651.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $98.48.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Nice had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

