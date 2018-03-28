Delek Group Ltd. Invests $10.54 Million in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 369,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Schneider National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,584,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after acquiring an additional 725,025 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,623,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,669,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 433,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 539,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 309,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4,601.53 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,838 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,206.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

