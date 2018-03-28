Delek Group Ltd. Invests $11.72 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,000. Delek Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,719,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,610,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after acquiring an additional 754,308 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16,843.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

