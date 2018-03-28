Delek Group Ltd. Invests $16.19 Million in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT)

Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 121,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,192,000. Elbit Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Delek Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Delek Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Elbit Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 387.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5,320.21, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international technology company engaged in a range of programs across the world. The Company develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security and commercial aviation applications. Its systems and products are installed on new platforms, and it also performs platform modernization programs.

