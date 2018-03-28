Delek Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology (MU)

Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,487.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 60,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $2,583,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,291,481 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 36,317,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,045,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64,436.55, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vetr raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.66 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

