Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Stake Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,892 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.83% of Delek US worth $24,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 315.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,790,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 2,119,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek US by 35.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,058,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,963,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,703,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Delek US by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 854,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3,382.78, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Delek US declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Delek US from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delek US from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

In related news, CFO Kevin L. Kremke sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $125,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $41,220.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,109 shares of company stock worth $9,682,256. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

