Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Receives $33.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 19,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,019. Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,195.72, a P/E ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,765,000 after acquiring an additional 157,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 1,169.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 223,416 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 605,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

