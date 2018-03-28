Deutsche Bank AG Has $26.65 Million Position in Woodward Inc (WWD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 180.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224,036 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.57% of Woodward worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Woodward by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Woodward by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,420.20, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Woodward Inc has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $89.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $470.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Woodward Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Woodward, Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

