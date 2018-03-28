Deutsche Bank AG Has $26.29 Million Holdings in XL Group Ltd. (XL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,636 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of XL Group worth $26,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in XL Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of XL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XL Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of XL Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of XL Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

In other news, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 62,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $2,684,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Robb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,290 shares of company stock worth $7,078,776. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XL Group stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. XL Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14,166.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts expect that XL Group Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.29%.

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

