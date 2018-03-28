Deutsche Bank AG Has $25.78 Million Position in HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.68% of HRPT Properties Trust worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HRPT Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,896,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 922,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HRPT Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

HRPT Properties Trust stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. HRPT Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $3,734.08, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.40). HRPT Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.03 million. research analysts predict that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRPT Properties Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

