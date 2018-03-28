Deutsche Bank AG Has $27 Million Holdings in Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Pilgrim's Pride worth $26,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 293,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 789,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 130,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vertical Group raised shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim's Pride and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other Pilgrim's Pride news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,674,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6,166.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.16. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

