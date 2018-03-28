Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €16.50 ($20.37) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Societe Generale set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Macquarie set a €11.50 ($14.20) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, UBS set a €16.30 ($20.12) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.11 ($17.42).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €11.31 ($13.97) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,480.00 and a PE ratio of 33.28. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($22.83).

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/deutsche-bank-dbk-given-a-16-50-price-target-by-independent-research-analysts-updated.html.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.