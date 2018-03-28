Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DWNI. UBS restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays set a €36.10 ($44.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.04 ($49.43).

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €37.00 ($45.68) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($47.02). The firm has a market cap of $12,550.00 and a PE ratio of 8.24.

