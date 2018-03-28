Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €37.00 by Oddo Bhf

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €37.00 ($45.68) target price by Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.04 ($49.43).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) opened at €37.20 ($45.93) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a one year high of €38.09 ($47.02). The stock has a market cap of $12,550.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

