Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI) Receives €40.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €40.08 ($49.48).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DWNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of DWNI stock traded up €0.19 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting €35.91 ($44.33). The stock had a trading volume of 602,700 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a one year high of €38.09 ($47.02). The firm has a market cap of $12,550.00 and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

