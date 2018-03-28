DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday Sells 2,581 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $176,643.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Doubleday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Richard Doubleday sold 1,638 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $92,252.16.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Richard Doubleday sold 1,635 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $89,385.45.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,104.59, a P/E ratio of -118.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.36. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $86.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.82 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Jaffray set a $78.00 price target on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738,678 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,819,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $431,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,094 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,826,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,495,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,829,000 after purchasing an additional 734,325 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/dexcom-inc-dxcm-evp-richard-doubleday-sells-2581-shares.html.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.