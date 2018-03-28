Diageo (DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 2,300 ($31.78) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($38.68) to GBX 2,900 ($40.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,840 ($39.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS set a GBX 2,880 ($39.79) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.63) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($40.07) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,630.09 ($36.34).

Diageo (DGE) opened at GBX 2,363 ($32.65) on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($37.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $59,930.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,091.15.

Diageo (LON:DGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported GBX 67.80 ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 65.70 ($0.91) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of GBX 653 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 337 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,455 ($33.92) per share, with a total value of £8,273.35 ($11,430.44). Insiders acquired 30,355 shares of company stock valued at $77,103,352 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

