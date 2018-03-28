Shares of Dialog Semiconduct (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLGNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconduct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconduct in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconduct in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dialog Semiconduct from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dialog Semiconduct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Dialog Semiconduct alerts:

DLGNF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618. Dialog Semiconduct has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,418.23, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/dialog-semiconduct-dlgnf-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Dialog Semiconduct

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes standard and custom highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Home, LED solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconduct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconduct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.