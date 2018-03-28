Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms recently commented on DRNA. B. Riley began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 537,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,070. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.40, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.25). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,637.15% and a negative return on equity of 171.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 976.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

