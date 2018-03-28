Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. 1,107,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,906. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,760.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $2,255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 903,178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

