DigitalPrice Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. DigitalPrice has a market cap of $1.41 million and $3,178.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalPrice alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038639 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 26,593,500 coins and its circulating supply is 19,093,499 coins. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalPrice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalPrice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.