Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) & BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Head to Head Review

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE: DPLO) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Diplomat Pharmacy does not pay a dividend. BJ’s Restaurants pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diplomat Pharmacy and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diplomat Pharmacy 0 6 5 0 2.45 BJ’s Restaurants 1 5 3 0 2.22

Diplomat Pharmacy currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.25%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $40.56, suggesting a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Diplomat Pharmacy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diplomat Pharmacy is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Volatility & Risk

Diplomat Pharmacy has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Diplomat Pharmacy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diplomat Pharmacy 0.35% 8.89% 4.47% BJ’s Restaurants 4.34% 12.07% 4.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diplomat Pharmacy and BJ’s Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diplomat Pharmacy $4.49 billion 0.34 $15.51 million $0.21 98.52 BJ’s Restaurants $1.03 billion 0.89 $44.78 million $2.09 21.41

BJ’s Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diplomat Pharmacy. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diplomat Pharmacy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diplomat Pharmacy beats BJ’s Restaurants on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions. The Company provides specialty pharmacy support services to a national network of retailers and independent pharmacy groups, hospitals and health systems. The Company offers various services, such as specialty drug dispensing, retail specialty services, hospital and health system services, and hub services. The Company’s patient care system is used to coordinate and track patient adherence and safety.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 26, 2018, the company owned and operated 197 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. The company operates its restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery, BJ's Pizza & Grill, and BJ's Grill brand names. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

