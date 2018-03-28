Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) Announces Special Dividend of $0.01

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

