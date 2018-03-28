Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2X Shares (HYDD) Announces Special Dividend of $0.02

Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:HYDD) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2X Shares stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily High Yield Bear 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/direxion-daily-high-yield-bear-2x-shares-hydd-declares-special-dividend-of-0-02-updated.html.

