Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,618. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $95.94.

