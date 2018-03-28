Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 29th

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 9,231,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,188. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were issued a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 3.73% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

