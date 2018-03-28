Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1066 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,945. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (UTSL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/direxion-daily-utilities-bull-3x-shares-utsl-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-11-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.