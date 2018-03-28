district0x (DNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.87 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One district0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta, ChaoEX and Mercatox. district0x has a total market cap of $38.51 million and $3.87 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00724444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012647 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00146183 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Token Trading

district0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, IDEX, EtherDelta, OKEx, Mercatox, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Liqui and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

