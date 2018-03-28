DMarket (DMT) Hits Market Cap of $34.01 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. DMarket has a market cap of $34.01 million and approximately $30.71 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00010899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMarket has traded up 164.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DMarket

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

