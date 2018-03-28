Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. 257,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,250. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $6,866.75, a PE ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.35. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $325,073.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $6,233,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,820 shares of company stock worth $31,288,698. Corporate insiders own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

