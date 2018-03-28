Dominion Energy Inc (D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. 2,937,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,052.93, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

In other news, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $899,644.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,763.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,987.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 146.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

