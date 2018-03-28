Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (DPUKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

DPUKY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 11,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,139. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

