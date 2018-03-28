Dorel Industries (DIIBF) & Dixie Group (DXYN) Financial Survey

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS: DIIBF) and Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dixie Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Dixie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Dixie Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dorel Industries and Dixie Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorel Industries and Dixie Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.29 $30.58 million $0.94 24.59 Dixie Group $412.46 million 0.11 -$9.55 million ($0.60) -4.83

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dixie Group. Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dixie Group does not pay a dividend. Dorel Industries pays out 127.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and Dixie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.48% 3.13% Dixie Group -2.32% -1.35% -0.40%

Summary

Dorel Industries beats Dixie Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings. The Company’s Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution and retailing of children’s furniture and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Sports segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of recreational and leisure products and accessories. The Company’s Dorel Home Furnishings segment is engaged in designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture and home furnishings. The Company’s brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Infanti, Voyage, Angel, Disney and Eddie Bauer.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc. is engaged in marketing, manufacturing and selling of carpet and rugs. The Company offers its products to various residential and commercial customers through its various sales forces and brands. The Company operates through the carpet and rug manufacturing segment. The Company also provides carpet and yarn related services to other manufacturers. The Company’s brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract and Masland Hospitality. Dixie International sells its brands outside of the North American market. Fabrica markets and manufactures various residential carpet and custom rugs. Masland Contract markets and manufactures broadloom and modular carpet tile for the specified commercial marketplace. Masland Residential markets and manufactures design-driven specialty carpets and rugs for the residential marketplace. Dixie Home markets a range of tufted broadloom residential and commercial carpets.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.