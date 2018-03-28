Dorian LPG (LPG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dorian LPG earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.4276709239783 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 148,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,410. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.16, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorian LPG news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw purchased 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,030,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/dorian-lpg-lpg-earns-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-11.html.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.