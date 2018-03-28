Dotcoin (CRYPTO:DOT) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Dotcoin (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Dotcoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Dotcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Dotcoin has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $58,300.00 worth of Dotcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.01681830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004895 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015796 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Dotcoin Profile

DOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Dotcoin’s total supply is 556,315,750 coins and its circulating supply is 291,315,750 coins. Dotcoin’s official website is www.cryptopia.co.nz. Dotcoin’s official Twitter account is @dotcoinnz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority. “

Dotcoin Coin Trading

Dotcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Dotcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dotcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

