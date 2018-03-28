Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOVA shares. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ DOVA) traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. 83,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,882. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 702.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates. The Company’s initial focus is on thrombocytopenia, a disorder characterized by a low blood platelet count. The Company is developing avatrombopag for treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease (CLD).

