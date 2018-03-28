Downing Two Vct Plc F (DP2F) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 19 Per Share

Downing Two Vct Plc F (LON:DP2F) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share on Tuesday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Downing Two Vct Plc F’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Two Vct Plc F stock opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Downing Two Vct Plc F has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.86).

