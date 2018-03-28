DP Poland (DPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 75 ($1.04) price target on the stock.

DPP stock opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.46) on Tuesday. DP Poland has a 52-week low of GBX 31.55 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 54 ($0.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 and a P/E ratio of -1,662.50.

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary DP Polska SA, is engaged in the operation of pizza delivery restaurants. DP Polska SA has the exclusive master franchise in Poland for pizza delivery brand Domino’s Pizza. DP Polska SA has the exclusive right to develop and operate and sub-franchise to others the right to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza stores in Poland.

