DPAY (DPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $60,448.00

DPAY (CURRENCY:DPAY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One DPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DPAY has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DPAY has a market capitalization of $60,448.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of DPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00033108 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012941 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00070304 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023427 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00486129 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DPAY Profile

DPAY (CRYPTO:DPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2016. DPAY’s total supply is 79,541,001 coins. DPAY’s official Twitter account is @dpay_2016.

DPAY Coin Trading

DPAY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase DPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPAY must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

