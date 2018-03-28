Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPS. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,422,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr Pepper Snapple Group alerts:

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,508. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,285.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $129.00 price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

WARNING: “Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/dr-pepper-snapple-group-inc-dps-shares-sold-by-sevenbridge-financial-group-llc-updated.html.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.