Drexel Hamilton Reiterates Buy Rating for Calix (CALX)

Drexel Hamilton reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

“We are resuming coverage of Calix (CALX) with a Buy rating and setting a 12-month price target of $8.50. Following the successful completion of the firm’s transition, we believe its offerings are among the most attractive in the industry, and it is one of the best positioned to capture share and budget dollars as the evolution in network architecture continues.”,” Drexel Hamilton’s analyst wrote.

Get Calix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Calix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,727. Calix has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. equities research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,086,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 335,674 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 650,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,528 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Drexel Hamilton Reiterates Buy Rating for Calix (CALX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/drexel-hamilton-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-calix-calx-updated.html.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide various services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.