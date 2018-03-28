DTE Energy (DTE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News headlines about DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DTE Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.5126563223974 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.00. 861,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,318.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.50 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo raised shares of DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.40.

In related news, CEO Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $1,281,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,815.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $135,400.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,173. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company is an energy company. Its segments include Electric, which consists of DTE Electric Company, which is engaged in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan; Gas, which consists of DTE Gas Company, which is engaged in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout Michigan; Gas Storage and Pipelines, which consists of natural gas pipeline, gathering and storage businesses; Power and Industrial Projects, which consists of projects that deliver energy and utility-type products and services to industrial, commercial and institutional customers, and sell electricity from renewable energy projects; Energy Trading, which consists of energy marketing and trading operations, and Corporate and Other, which includes various holding company activities and holds certain non-utility debt.

