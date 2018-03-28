Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Receives $85.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 99,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 794,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,984. The stock has a market cap of $53,935.14, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.15. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

